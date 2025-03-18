Advertisement

Gold Hits Record High, Rises Above Rs 2.6 Lakh On Trump Tariff Uncertainty

In February, Donald Trump's plan to impose a flat 25% tariff on steel and aluminium came into effect.

Gold had hit a record high 14 times as trade tensions has led to growing safe-haven demand.

Gold prices scaled a record peak above the key $3,000 (Rs 2.6 lakh) mark on Tuesday for the second time within a week, as investors sought cover from economic concerns fuelled by US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

Spot gold prices hit a record high of $3,005.09 per ounce.

Historically considered a reliable store of value during times of geopolitical instability, gold has risen 14 per cent so far this year. Since Trump took office in January, gold has hit a record high 14 times as trade tensions have led to growing safe-haven demand.

"With the price now reaching our long-held target of $3,000/oz, the main question is whether the rally will continue. We think so, as long as policy risks and an intensifying trade conflict continues to spur safe-haven demand," UBS said in a note. "We revise our target to $3,200/oz over all tenors (from $3,000)."

Trump has floated plans for a series of US tariffs, from a flat 25 per cent on steel and aluminium which came into effect in February, as well as reciprocal and sectoral tariffs that he said will be imposed on April 2.

