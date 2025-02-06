"Go Back To Morocco": Woman's Racist Rant Against Fellow Passenger On UK Train Sparks Outrage

A video has surfaced on social media showing a woman going on a racist tirade against a fellow passenger on a British train. The footage which was first shared on TikTok, captures the woman telling his fellow passenger, an NHS dentist, to "go back to Morocco or Tunisia," sparking accusations of racism. The incident unfolded on an Avanti West Coast train from London to Manchester when the woman, sitting opposite the dentist, allegedly asked him to move his feet in a condescending tone, followed by racist remarks.

The dentist, born in the UK, responds by saying, "Why would you say that? That's so disrespectful. I was born here. Were you born here?" "Doesn't look like it," the woman replied. He then firmly tells her, "Do not ever disrespect me like that", but instead of apologising, she responds with a dismissive and aggressive comment, saying "serves you right".

When asked about her own ethnicity, the woman declines to answer, saying, "I don't want to speak with you."

Watch the video here:

Welcome to the west in 2025, where immigrants tell other immigrants to go back to where they came from… pic.twitter.com/LlKrpUZ8Ht — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) February 3, 2025

The British Transport Police confirmed that it received a text report at around 11.45 am on Monday about racial abuse on a train from Euston to Manchester, as per The Standard.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers received a text report to 61016 at about 11.45 am on 3 February concerning racial abuse on a train from Euston to Manchester. Officers met the train at Stoke railway station and identified people in connection. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

The video has sparked widespread outrage and discussion on social media, with many viewers questioning the woman's roots and pointing out the irony of her racist remarks.

One user wrote, "We all are immigrants from somewhere. The man was nomad moving places in search of food. Wherever there was food, people would come to. Later they became herds, formed kabeelas and would move in groups to river basins, form kingdoms, and possess women. Nobody knows where one's roots are."

Another commented, "Classic case of racism and faux feminism—first, she tells him to 'go back to his own country' with a middle finger. Then, upon learning he's British-born (while she's an immigrant herself), she shifts tactics: playing the victim, accusing him of being rude for simply arguing back."

A third said, "Disgusting, luckily there are phones everywhere now, otherwise this woman would deny what she said and slander this man a lot."