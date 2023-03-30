''Glimmer Of Hope'': Critically Endangered Twin Amur Leopard Cubs Born At US Zoo

Amur leopards are the world's rarest cats

The San Diego Zoo recently welcomed two rare twin Amur leopards, one of the world's most endangered species. There are currently fewer than 300 Amur leopards left on earth. In a Facebook post, the zoo announced the births and said that mother leopard Satka gave birth to twins, the third set of Amur leopard twins to be born at the zoo.

The yet-to-be-named cubs recently emerged from their quiet birthing den with their mother, allowing zoo guests a chance to get their first glimpse of the tiny cats. Zoo officials say the time in the den allowed the cubs to bond with their mother.

San Diego Zoo shared a video of the adorable cubs and captioned it as, ''Spotted: an im-paws-sibly cute new duo. We're excited to announce that Amur leopard Satka recently gave birth to a rare set of twins.''

Watch the video here:

The zoo further wrote, ''Satka is fur-miliar with her motherly duties. When she's not in the den grooming and nursing the cubs, she is keeping a watchful eye as they begin to explore the habitat outside.''

Amur leopards are categorized as Critically Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species because of tremendous habitat loss and poaching for their thick, spotted coats.

''Witnessing the birth of Amur leopards is always an emotional experience. There are so few of them left in their native habitat that every birth carries so much weight—and every living individual promises a glimmer of hope,'' said Gaylene Thomas, wildlife care manager at the San Diego Zoo in a news release.

''We are absolutely thrilled with the progress made by the cubs. They have grown so much, and have already started showcasing their unique personalities. The cubs will get their first full veterinary exam soon, and we will know more, including their sex,'' Mr. Thomas added.

Reacting to the adorable video, one user said, ''Absolutely precious,'' while another commented, ''Just the cutest balls of fluff. And I love their chirp.'' A third said, ''Cuteness overload! Absolutely adorable.''

A fourth added, ''They sound like little Birdies. Very soon that Purrrr will get ferocious!'' while a fifth stated, ''Thank you San Diego Zoo for making this possible. I love seeing the precious results.''

The Amur leopard is nocturnal and lives and hunts alone, mainly in the forests of Russia and China. As per New York Post, adult Amur leopards can run at speeds of up to 37 mph and leap distances of more than 19 feet and heights of up to 10 feet.