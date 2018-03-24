Girl Wounded In Maryland High School Shooting Dies

Jaelynn Willey died at 11:34 p.m. EDT (1534 GMT) on Thursday, surrounded by her family, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Friday.
The death came hours after her mother said at a hospital that her daughter had been declared brain dead and would be taken off life support.
"It is with heavy hearts and great sadness we provide this update," the sheriff's statement said.
Willey, a student at Great Mills High School in southern Maryland, was shot by student Austin Rollins, 17, in a hallway on Tuesday. Willey had been in a relationship with Rollins that had recently ended, the sheriff's office has said.
Investigators have been uncertain over who fired a shot that hit a 14-year-old student in the leg.
