'Get NOC For Reporting': Pakistan's New Diktat For Foreign Media Amid PoK Protest

Amid global criticism over its brutal crackdown on protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), Islamabad has brought in new rules to tighten its control over foreign media that require journalists working for international media organisations to obtain prior government approval before reporting from most parts of the country. The guidelines, issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB), apply to all international print, electronic, and digital media organisations, including web-based platforms and social media outlets.

Pakistan is facing international criticism over its handling of protests in POK, where at least 90 civilians have been killed since June in the continued state crackdown on people agitating against the hike in the prices of flour and electricity tariffs.

What The New Rules Say

The rules lay down a comprehensive framework for the registration, accreditation, and movement of foreign media organisations and journalists operating in the country.

The guidelines say all foreign journalists, media professionals, and other personnel already registered or accredited with the Ministry's External Publicity (EP) Wing will now be required to secure a mandatory no-objection certificate (NOC) from the ministry before travelling to any other city to produce news reports, documentaries, films, videos, or social media content for official purposes.

The guidelines exempt Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi from the NOC requirement, and for leisure travel to Abbottabad and Murree, journalists may obtain an NOC from the EP Wing upon request, with approvals expected within three working days.

It also said that all journalists associated with foreign media organisations must register through the EP Wing's designated online registration and accreditation portal.

Pakistani journalists residing abroad and contributing to foreign media are also required to apply through the portal while routing their applications through the nearest Pakistani diplomatic mission.

The regulations further mandate registration for production houses, companies, freelancers, fixers, and non-journalists providing services to foreign media in Pakistan. The ministry clarified that registration only establishes professional recognition and does not confer any official status.

"EP Wing reserves the right to approve or reject any Accreditation application. The journalists can appeal to the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in such cases," the guidelines said.

"All foreign/international media personnel already accredited or registered with EP Wing shall be required a mandatory NOC from EP Wing for movement to any other city (except Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi) in case they are going to produce a news content, story, video, film, documentary or social media content for their official use.' it added.

Further, the registered journalists would receive QR-enabled PVC accreditation cards, which would facilitate access to official government events and premises. Registration cards are expected to be issued within seven working days, while accreditation cards may take four to six weeks, according to a Dawn report.

Protests in PoK

The latest measures come amid heightened scrutiny over media access in Pakistan following reports of protests, disruptions, and alleged use of force during the local election process in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Human rights and press freedom organisations, including Amnesty International and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ Asia), have expressed concern over alleged restrictions on journalists, communication shutdowns, enforced disappearances of media personnel and limitations on foreign media coverage surrounding the protests. Amnesty International has also called for an independent investigation into reports of excessive force against demonstrators in Rawalakot.

India's Reaction

India has slammed Pakistan over the continuing crackdown on civilians in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), saying at least 90 civilians have lost their lives since June and calling the local elections in the region a "complete farce".

Addressing a biweekly press briefing in the national capital, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for atrocities against civilians.

"Since June this year, at least 90 civilians have lost their lives in the continuing crackdown. The Pakistani Establishment has answered public discontent with bullets, blackouts, intimidation, and repression and now seeks to manufacture legitimacy through a hollow electoral exercise," Jaiswal said.

He also criticised the recently conducted local elections in PoJK, saying the electoral exercise could not conceal the situation on the ground.

"This so-called local election in PoK is a complete farce. The real happening is that of public protests and wanton killings by Pakistani forces. Such hollow exercises cannot hide reality," he said.