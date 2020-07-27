Germany To Make COVID Tests Madatory For Travellers Returning From Risk Zones

The move comes under rising fears that summer travel could spark a new surge (Representational)

Germany will make coronavirus tests mandatory for travellers returning from risk areas, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Monday, as fears rise that summer travel could spark a new surge in infections.

"We must prevent returning travellers from infecting others unnoticed and thus triggering new chains of infection. I will therefore order compulsory testing for travellers from risk areas," Spahn wrote on Twitter.

