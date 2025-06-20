Which Countries Use Nuclear Power Without Developing Nuclear Weapons

Nuclear power and nuclear weapons might be rooted in the same technology, but not all nations pursue both. Many have nuclear energy programmes but have opted out of the weapon race. These nations exemplify how atomic technology can be used peacefully, even amid geopolitical tensions.

Here's a closer look at some of the countries that use nuclear power but have not developed nuclear weapons.

Japan

Japan, the only nation to suffer wartime atomic bombings (Hiroshima and Nagasaki, 1945), adopted a non-nuclear stance, guided by its ‘Three Non-Nuclear Principles — no possession, production or hosting of nuclear weapons. The country upholds the peaceful use of nuclear energy to address its energy security needs.

South Korea

South Korea dropped its nuclear weapons plans in the 1970s under US pressure and reaffirmed its commitment with the 1992 Denuclearization Declaration. Today, while nearly 29% of South Korea's electricity comes from nuclear power, it remains committed to peaceful use.

Germany

Germany does not possess nuclear weapons but participates in NATO's nuclear sharing arrangement by hosting US nuclear arms on its soil. While it once relied on nuclear power, the country has undergone a major energy shift. On April 15, 2023, Germany permanently shut down its last three nuclear power plants, marking a complete exit from nuclear energy.

Australia

Australia holds the world's largest known uranium reserves — nearly a third of the global total — and has mined the resource since 1954. Yet it operates no nuclear power plants and has not developed nuclear weapons. While nuclear energy has occasionally been debated as a clean energy option, it remains off the policy table. However, the AUKUS agreement with the UK and US will equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, signalling a strategic shift — though still stopping short of weaponisation.

Brazil

Brazil ended its nuclear weapons ambitions and missile development after its military rule ended in the 1990s. It now operates a peaceful nuclear programme, with two reactors supplying 3% of its power and a nuclear-powered submarine under construction—yet it has never pursued nuclear, chemical, or biological weapons.

Sweden

Sweden produces about 40% of its electricity from nuclear power and is firmly anti-nuclear weapons. However, it had briefly pursued an atomic bomb programme after World War II before abandoning it in favour of disarmament.

Switzerland

Switzerland is a non-nuclear weapons state and a proponent of nuclear non-proliferation. It uses nuclear energy for electricity generation. Four reactors provide around 40% of the country's power. While Switzerland did explore nuclear weapons development during the Cold War, it abandoned those plans.