Germany Seeks To Extend Shutdown Until March 14

Angela Merkel and the regional premiers are due to hold talks later on Wednesday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government wants to extend strict curbs to fight the pandemic until March 14, according to a draft text seen by AFP on Wednesday.

Despite a fall in infection numbers, new and more contagious coronavirus variants "are spreading especially quickly and require signficant additional efforts", said the document, which still needs to be approved by the leaders of Germany's 16 states.

Merkel and the regional premiers are due to hold talks later on Wednesday.



