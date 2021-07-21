German Floods Cause Up To 5 Billion Euros In Insured Losses: Association

Germany Floods: The flooding was Germany's worst natural disaster in more than half a century.

The damage caused by devastating floods in Germany last week is likely to cost the insurance industry up to five billion euros ($5.9 billion), the GDV insurance industry association said on Wednesday.

"We are currently expecting insured losses of four to five billion euros," Joerg Asmussen, chief executive of the GDV, said in a statement, calling the disaster "one of the most devastating storms in recent history".

