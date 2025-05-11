GenZ Believes They Could Marry AI, Replace Human Connections: Report

Generation Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, say they would consider marrying an AI-generated partner, a new survey has found.

The survey, conducted by digital companion platform Joi AI, found that 83 per cent of Gen Z respondents believe they could develop a meaningful connection with a chatbot, while 80 per cent said they would marry one, if it were legal.

An equally 75 per cent said they believe AI companions could completely replace human relationships.

Joi AI, which offers users a “sex-positive space for users to indulge in romance, practice dating, and explore their fantasies,” polled 2,000 people in April amid a major rebranding. The app allows users to interact with customisable AI-powered avatars, offering what it describes as a “stress- and judgment-free alternative” to traditional dating.

The report also saw a sharp spike in online interest. Google searches for “feelings for AI” rose by 120 per cent compared to last year, and “fell in love with AI” shooting up 132 per cent between March and April alone.

Experts say this shift is not surprising, given Gen Z's lifelong immersion in technology.

“Gen Z has grown up with technology as a constant in their lives, so it makes sense that they'd be more open to new ways of connecting,” said Jaime Bronstein, a licensed clinical social worker and relationship expert.

But Ms Bronstein warned against letting AI replace human connection entirely.

And the danger is very real.

Last year, a 14-year-old Florida boy died by suicide after forming an emotional bond with a lifelike “Game of Thrones” chatbot. The bot had reportedly told him to “come home” to her.

According to a lawsuit filed by his mother, the teen became obsessed with the Character.AI bot, exchanging sexually charged messages and expressing suicidal thoughts. His mother said his mental health “quickly and severely declined” after downloading the app in 2023.