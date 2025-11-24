Generative AI Can Become Modern-Day Frankenstein's Monster, Warns UN Rights Chief

The UN on Monday warned that generative AI could become "a modern-day Frankenstein's monster", with human rights the first casualty, as powerful tech giants unleash the technology on the world.

UN rights chief Volker Turk said generative AI had "tremendous promise" but told the world body's business and human rights forum that its "exploitation for purely political or economic benefit can manipulate, distort, and distract".

"When powerful tech giants introduce new technologies, such as generative artificial intelligence, human rights can be the first casualty," he said.

"The threats to several human rights, including privacy, political participation, free expression and work are clear and present," he added.

"Without proper safeguards and regulations, AI systems have the potential to turn into a modern-day Frankenstein's monster", he added.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warned that the threats of today "could materialise into harms that undermine the promise of emerging technologies and could unleash unpredictable consequences".

"Governments have a responsibility to come together to prevent such an outcome."

Beyond generative AI, Turk highlighted the threat posed by an increasing concentration of corporate power and the massive "accumulation of personal and corporate wealth among a handful of players".

"In some cases, this exceeds the economies of entire countries," he said, stressing that when "power is not constrained by law, it can lead to abuse and subjugation".

