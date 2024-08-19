Gen Z Traveller, Who's Been To 190 Countries, Calls Egypt 'Most Annoying'

Luca Pferdmenges reportedly started his globe-trotting adventures when he was 15 (File)

Egypt might be on the bucket list of numerous travellers fond of exploring the country's past and mythology. However, a Gen-Z travel influencer has raised eyebrows by calling the Land of the Pharaohs an overrated destination. Luca Pferdmenges, a 22-year-old German juggler-turned-explorer, made the bold claim in an interaction with Daily Mail.

Without citing any reason for his statement Luca said, "Egypt is the most annoying country for tourists in my opinion." He added a few more coastal destinations, including Seychelles, Mauritius, Maldives, and most of the Caribbean Lesser Antilles, to the list. According to the young adult, these places were "very touristy" and did not offer much "besides pretty beaches."

As per Daily Mail, Luca Pferdmenges started his globe-trotting adventures when he was just 15 years old. Since then, he has visited as many as 190 countries. In the interview, Luca opened up on his least and most favourite countries, along with the place's best and worst cuisines and which locations were the cheapest and most expensive.

In his opinion, Belgium was "pretty ugly" with its depressive weather. Luca Pferdmenges felt "super unsafe" at night in the country's capital Brussels. "It just feels super unsafe at night in my opinion - and I'm talking about Brussels here. And many of the Belgian cities are pretty ugly as well. Grey and depressive, especially in winter. Avoid Brussels North at night. But Paris, London, or Frankfurt aren't much better at night, either," he revealed.

Luca Pferdmenges has also helped tourists by sharing a list of the most underrated travel destinations he wished more people would visit. The countries that fall in the category include Uzbekistan, Montenegro, Myanmar, Bhutan, North Macedonia, some parts of Central Asia, Baltic countries, and several countries in Latin America.

When asked to disclose his top favourite destinations, the traveller said, "No particular order: Mexico, Brazil, Israel, Spain, Bhutan, UK, UAE, Portugal, Austria."