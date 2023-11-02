Gaza Death Count Rises To 9,061, Says Hamas-Run Health Ministry

Out of 9,061 killed 3,760 were children: Health Ministry. (File)

The Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza Strip said today the death number there since the start of Israel's war against Hamas had surpassed 9,000.

The ministry said 9,061 had been killed since the war began with the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. Of these, 3,760 were children and an additional 32,000 had been wounded, the ministry said.

