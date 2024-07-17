Gaza Military Operations May Enable Hostage Deal: Israel Defence Minister

Yoav Gallant made the comments during an overnight call with US Secretary of Defense (File)

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told his U.S. counterpart that military operations in the Gaza Strip have created conditions that would enable a hostage deal to be reached, Gallant's office said on Wednesday.

Gallant made the comments during an overnight call with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, his office said.

"IDF operations in Gaza have led to the conditions necessary to achieve an agreement for the return of hostages, which is the highest moral imperative at this time," Gallant said, according to the statement.

