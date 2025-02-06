Advertisement

"Gaza Is Integral Part Of Future Palestinian State", Says EU

President Donald Trump has proposed for the United States to take over war-ravaged Gaza after resettling Palestinians elsewhere. The comments have drawn global condemnation.

Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested relocating Palestinians from the Gaza strip.
Berlin:

Gaza should be an essential part of a future Palestinian state, said a European Union foreign policy spokesperson on Wednesday, adding that the EU was committed to a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians.

"We took note of President Trump's comments. The EU remains firmly committed to a two-state solution, which we believe is the only path to long-term peace for both Israelis and Palestinians," the EU spokesperson said.

"Gaza is an integral part of a future Palestinian state," he added.

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.