"Gaza Is Integral Part Of Future Palestinian State", Says EU

Gaza should be an essential part of a future Palestinian state, said a European Union foreign policy spokesperson on Wednesday, adding that the EU was committed to a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians.

President Donald Trump has proposed for the United States to take over war-ravaged Gaza after resettling Palestinians elsewhere. The comments have drawn global condemnation.

"We took note of President Trump's comments. The EU remains firmly committed to a two-state solution, which we believe is the only path to long-term peace for both Israelis and Palestinians," the EU spokesperson said.

"Gaza is an integral part of a future Palestinian state," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)