Gaza Civil Defence Says 450,000 Palestinians Have Fled Amid Israeli Attacks

The Israeli military, which has called on residents to evacuate as it presses its ground assault, had told AFP that it estimated "approximately 480,000" people had fled the city.

Read Time: 1 min
Israel on Friday said that it will launch "unprecedented force" in Gaza city.
  • 450,000 Palestinians have fled Gaza City since Israel's offensive began
  • The displacement is towards the southern part of Gaza Strip
  • Mohamed al-Mughayir is an official of Gaza's civil defence agency
Gaza City:

Gaza's civil defence agency said Friday that 450,000 Palestinians have fled Gaza City since Israel began its offensive to seize the territory's largest urban centre.

"The number of citizens displaced from Gaza to the south has reached 450,000 people since the start of the military operation on Gaza City in August," said Mohamed al-Mughayir, an official of the rescue force, which operates under Hamas authority

The Israeli military, which has called on residents to evacuate as it presses its ground assault, had told AFP that it estimated "approximately 480,000" people had fled the city.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Israel Hamas War, Gaza City, Israel Operation In Gaza
