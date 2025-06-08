Gaza Aid Group Pauses Operations Over Hamas Threats - Group Denies Claims

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation paused operations due to threats from Hamas, affecting aid distribution to hungry Gazans. GHF remains committed to independent aid delivery and is adapting to ensure safety amidst ongoing disruptions and overcrowding issues.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation announced on Saturday that they were pausing operations on Saturday and it was because of threats made against the organisation and its workers by Hamas.

"Hamas is the reason hundreds of thousands of hungry Gazans were not fed today. The group issued direct threats against GHF operations. These threats made it impossible to proceed today without putting innocent lives at risk," the statement read. "Hamas wants to return to a broken system it once controlled and exploited—diverting aid, manipulating distribution, and putting its own agenda ahead of the Palestinian people's basic needs. However, GHF will not be deterred.”

"We remain committed to safe, secure, and independent aid delivery. We are actively adapting our operations to overcome these threats and fully intend to resume distributions without delay."

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) just issued a statement saying that it would not be able to distribute aid today to people in Gaza due to direct threats from Hamas against its workers.

Although the statement did not give information on the threats, according to The Times of Israel, they were directed at the foundation's drivers, and at Palestinian staff who are helping with the operations at distribution sites.

However, Hamas has denied this. They told Reuters that they had no knowledge of such "alleged threats".

This is the second time in the last week that aid operations have been disrupted, and the second time they are halting work temporarily. Previous stoppages have been due to overcrowding and mass casualties, allegedly due to Israeli fire.

GHF has opened three hubs in Southern Gaza, out of which only two work, and not consistently.

The GHF first announced that its distribution sites were closed and then clarified that they had handed out food before closing its gates as a precautionary measure.

"The distribution was conducted peacefully and without incident; however, it was paused due to excessive crowding that made it unsafe to proceed," it said in a statement.

