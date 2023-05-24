Gap Sues Rapper Kanye West For $2 Million Following Failed Partnership

Gap ended partnership with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic comments.

Clothing and accessories retailer Gap is suing rapper Kanye West for $2 million for dropping the collaboration with the brand in September last year. According to a New York Post report, based on court documents, Gap filed the case against the 45-year-old rapper, who has changed his name to Ye, last month. The case stems from a legal action that a company called Art City Centre has taken against Gap for alterations to a building it owns in Los Angeles. The building is used as storefront for Mr West's clothing line Yeezy.

Since the rapper dropped the partnership, Gap is trying to get him to foot the bill instead. The $2 million amount would cover what Gap would owe for the storefront, as well as a little extra for legal fees.

The Post report said that alterations include erecting an exterior ramp in the east side parking lot, installing a tunnel in the lot, removing ceiling lights, building a wall and nixing three bathrooms.

The lawsuit against West claims, "by making and not repairing or restoring the foregoing alterations of the premises that (West) made without Gap's participation or approval, (West) breached the strategic agreement and directly and proximately caused Gap to incur expenses to repair and restore the premises".

The rapper or his representatives have not made any statement, citing pending litigation.

Gap ended partnership with Mr West last year over his string of anti-Semitic comments. The company said any form of hate is "inexcusable and not tolerated".

But the rapper later claimed the venture failed because he is a "king".

"Everyone knows that I'm the leader, I'm the king. A king can't live in someone else's castle. A king has to make his own castle," Mr West told CNBC in 2022.

Mr West's controversial comments also cost him the deal with Adidas.