"Ganga, Yamuna Wasn't Enough": Indian Seen Washing Feet In Thames Sparks Row

A video of an Indian man washing his feet in London's River Thames has gone viral. The clip shows the man rinsing his feet as he stands at the river's edge. He then allegedly goes on to take a bath in the river, some reports claim.

The River Thames is not just a central waterway but one of London's most iconic landmarks. Flowing through the heart of the city, the Thames is bordered by major tourist attractions, including the Houses of Parliament, the London Eye, and Tower Bridge.

Indian Man Seen Washing Feet In London's Thames River People Angry. why are indians doing this type of stupidity. pic.twitter.com/erGeJ2UReB — Praveen ???? (@wtf_praveen) November 14, 2025

A video of the incident was shared on Instagram and across other social media platforms, where it caught the attention of many.

One viewer commented, “The colour of the river shows that it's better not to wash anything.”

Another wrote, “Don't wash your feet, bro. They are drinking this water, please don't wash.”

Others questioned why the act was being criticised at all.

“With all due respect, what's the issue with washing feet in the river?” a user asked.

“What's the problem?” another comment read.

Someone else added, “Is it illegal to dip your foot into the water?”

A user on X said: "Indian Man Seen Washing Feet In London's Thames River People Angry. why are indians doing this type of stupidity."

"As If Ganga and Yamuna were not enough , They are hell bent to Make Thames also a Replica of Ganga and Yamuna," another user said.

Concerns about river safety are closely linked to ongoing pollution issues. According to The Guardian, environmental campaigners recently detected high levels of E. coli and sewage-related contamination in several stretches of the Thames. Their investigation also showed the growing presence of “wet-wipe islands”, large accumulations of flushed wet wipes and plastics, including one near Hammersmith Bridge.

Water quality concerns extend far beyond London. National assessments across England revealed a record number of designated bathing sites classified as having “poor” water quality, with several Thames-adjacent areas also performing below expected standards.