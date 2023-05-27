'Game Over': Nawaz Sharif's Daughter Maryam Nawaz Mocks Imran Khan

"How will the people stand when the leader himself is a jackal?" Maryam Nawaz said.

Nawaz Sharif's daughter and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz mocked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, saying that the "game is over", following an exodus of his party's senior members, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Geo News is a Pakistani news channel.

Maryam Nawaz made the speech in Pakistan's Vehari while addressing the PML-N's youth convention. During her address, she talked about the incidents on May 9, the day on which Imran Khan was arrested, triggering violent protests across Pakistan.

Maryam Nawaz, while mocking Imran Khan's party over its leaders' mass departure, said that there were ques of those quitting the party.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders' exodus started when the security forces launched a crackdown against the party following the attacks on the civil and military institutions, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander's House (Jinnah House), according to Geo News.

Over 70 lawyers and leaders from the party have parted ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf so for following the May 9 mayhem.

"How will the people stand when the leader himself is a jackal?" she said, while ridiculing former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was removed from office via a vote of no confidence in April last year.

"Your people are revealing that Imran Khan is the mastermind of May 9 [incidents]" she said, as per Geo News.

The PML-N senior vice president said that Imran Khan was the mastermind of the May 9 "terrorism" but his workers are facing anti-terrorism court.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan appealed for immediate talks with state officials. This comes as pressure mounts on him amid a crackdown on his top aides and supporters that saw thousands arrested as well as many leaving his party, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

