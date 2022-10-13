G7 Vows To Stand With Ukraine 'As Long As It Takes'

G7 has urged Russia to end its "unjust and brutal war" against Ukraine.

The G7 vowed Wednesday to "stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," pledging to help Kyiv meet its financing needs and urging Moscow to end its "unjust and brutal war."

G7 finance ministers and central bankers, who met in Washington, also said in a statement that they had made "significant progress" in talks on a proposed price cap on Russian oil and welcomed Australia's addition to the coalition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)