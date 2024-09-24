G7 Nations Warn Against Middle East Escalation, Urge Immediate Truce

G7 nations warned on Monday that "no country stands to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East," as world leaders gathered in New York for the annual UN General Assembly.

"Actions and counter-reactions risk magnifying this dangerous spiral of violence and dragging the entire Middle East into a broader regional conflict with unimaginable consequences," a statement from the G7 foreign ministers said, calling for "a stop to the current destructive cycle."

