G7 Members "Unequivocally" Condemn Iran's Missile Attack On Israel

President Joe Biden held a call with G7 members to discuss Iran's "unacceptable" attack and to coordinate on a response "including new sanctions," the White House statement said.

Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel to avenge the strikes on Lebanon.
Washington:

The United States and G7 members "unequivocally" condemn Iran's missile attack on Israel, the White House said Wednesday, and are considering new sanctions.

