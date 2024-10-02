The United States and G7 members "unequivocally" condemn Iran's missile attack on Israel, the White House said Wednesday, and are considering new sanctions.

President Joe Biden held a call with G7 members to discuss Iran's "unacceptable" attack and to coordinate a response "including new sanctions," the White House statement said.

