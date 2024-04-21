Frustrated By Homework, Woman Kicks Son, Ends Up With A Fracture

After the scary event, Ms Zhang got her kid into a tuition class.

A Chinese mother became so irate with her son's homework that she tried to kick him, however, she ended up breaking her toe instead. The woman, who goes by the surname Zhang, from Nanjing in the southeast Chinese province of Jiangsu, could not control her emotions and attacked her child while wearing slippers, as per a report in South China Morning Post.

"His homework was dragging on, and I got so angry that I wanted to kick him, but I ended up kicking the wall instead. My little toe broke instantly. My son was quite scared and immediately called his father," she said.

Images shared by the outlet show the woman's right toe turned outwards, almost at a 45-degree angle. After X-rays confirmed the fracture, her right foot was wrapped while she was checked and treated in the hospital. After the scary event, Ms Zhang got her kid into a tuition class.

Many parents who have had similar experiences related to it called this frustrating emotion "Fear of Tutoring Syndrome." "Helping children with homework has become a high-risk job. It's like a modern form of torture," one person wrote online.

Another said, "Seeing this X-ray makes my toes hurt. It is very easy to get annoyed while supervising homework, so now I choose to watch dramas in the living room. My child calls me to check his work after he has completed it."

"As a parent, I totally understand that feeling of going crazy and breaking down, but we still need to control ourselves. Sending them to after-school classes to do their homework is like spending life-saving money," said a person.