'Frozen Penis': Finnish Skier Shares Harrowing Winter Olympics Story

Remi Lindholm had a rather uncomfortable time while racing in the Beijing Games

Cross-country skier Remi Lindholm had a rather uncomfortable time while racing in the 50-km mass start event at the Beijing Games. Though the race was shortened to 30 km, the situation did not help the skier from Finland - a sensitive body part had frozen.

With organisers worried about frostbite during Saturday's race, it was delayed by an hour and shortened by 20 km, news agency Reuters reported, adding the thin suits and underlayers worn by racers, as well as plasters to cover their faces and ears, offered little protection.

After the race, Remi Lindholm went straight to a locker room and used a heat pack to thaw his penis.

"You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished (the race)... It was one of the worst competitions I've been in. It was just about battling through," he told Finnish media.

In a series of Instagram stories, Remi Lindholm posted screenshots of user comments on social media that reported what happened to him during the race. "Yes, the most shocking sporting moment of the year," reads a post by an Instagram user that was shared by Remi Lindholm.

The Beijing Winter Olympics which saw sporting drama and milestones but was tarnished by a Russian doping scandal ended yesterday with an uplifting closing ceremony.

The Games will be remembered for new stars such as Eileen Gu but also for the doping controversy which engulfed 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva and because they took place inside a vast Covid-secure "bubble", news agency AFP reported.

The "Bird's Nest" stadium, which also took centre stage when Beijing hosted the 2008 Summer Games, was the scene for a celebratory, snowflake-themed closing ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping and a socially distanced crowd seated among red lanterns.