From France To Spain: Why Gen Z Is Taking To The Streets Across Europe

Young people across Europe are taking to the streets to protest against rising rents, poor school facilities, a lack of jobs and the high cost of living.

Gen Z has been putting pressure on the governments of France, Spain, Italy, Greece and Portugal. They are asking them questions about their future and demanding more support from them.

The protests began over different issues in different countries. In Spain, Gen Z are protesting over the eviction of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal from her home. In France, students joined teachers to demand better schools. In Albania, protests began over a planned luxury development backed by Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law.

Many young people feel that buying or renting a home, getting a good education and finding a stable job are becoming harder than they were for their parents.

Alice de Brito, vice president of France's main student union, UNEF, told CNN, "I see so many more similarities than differences We are all talking about the need for investments in education, in the universities, in youth in general. But we are also talking about the cost of living, about housing."

The young generation is also worried because of a changing job market, increased usage of artificial intelligence (AI) and climate change.

Julius Fintelmann, co-founder and editor-in-chief of the European Correspondent daily newsletter, said the protests showed that young people were frustrated with their governments."The feeling that Europe's politics is failing to deliver for the next generation," he said.

This is not the first time students have been demanding better schools and raising concerns about a shortage of teachers and poor school facilities in France. They have been protesting for the past nine years. "People are just tired of waiting for an answer," Brito told CNN.

In Italy, students in Rome say the cost of accommodation is making it difficult for them to continue their education. Elisa Pastore, a university student in Rome, told CNN that she and her brother could "barely" afford the rent for their shared room. The protests also spread to Portugal, where thousands of people gathered in Lisbon to demand more affordable housing.

Students and teachers in Italy and Greece are also demanding better schools, free public education and more government spending on public services. Some protesters chanted, "From Greece to France, we want public, free education," according to Reuters.

After the protests turned violent last week in Albania, Prime Minister Edi Rama rejected calls to step down and blamed political opponents for the unrest.

One protester told Reuters, "We want a change, that's why we're here." The protester added, "We want a revolution, we want a new government, we are not looking for any negotiations, we need a new government as soon as possible."

In Germany, a group called "Gen Z regelt", which means "Gen Z's got it", has called for nationwide protests on October 31. Trade unions in Spain have called for a general strike on November 11. Meanwhile, student unions in Britain and Italy are planning a day of action on November 20 to protest against the rising cost of education.