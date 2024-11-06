Once A Donald Trump Critic, JD Vance Is Now His Vice-President-Elect

Donald Trump has made an extraordinary political comeback, securing his victory as the 47th President of the United States, He defeated his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris. This marks an extraordinary return for a former president who, just four years ago, refused to accept his election defeat, leading to the violent January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.

With him comes to the White House Ohio Senator JD Vance, once an outspoken critic of Trump. The new Vice-President-elect's arrival also offers a preview of the direction the Grand Old Party (GOP) is headed ahead in 2028 Trump completes his second term.

At just 40 years old, Vance has become the third-youngest Vice-President in American history and the first millennial to ever appear on a major party's presidential ticket. His political journey, which culminates in his current role as Trump's running mate, provides an intriguing window into the evolving dynamics of the GOP.

Vance's shifting allegiance from detractor to Trump ally

Before aligning himself with Trump, Vance was a vocal critic of the former president. In 2016, as Trump prepared for his first presidential run, the senator questioned whether he was “America's Hitler” and later labelled him a “moral disaster.” At the time, Vance publicly condemned Trump as a “total fraud” indifferent to the struggles of ordinary Americans.

But Vance's stance shifted dramatically by 2020. Through several personal meetings at Mar-a-Lago and appearances on Fox News, Vance gradually embraced Trump's politics, culminating in his endorsement during the 2022 Ohio Senate race, which he won.

Vance was one of several Republican figures and potential vice-presidential candidates who publicly expressed their loyalty to Donald Trump by standing with him during his criminal trial related to the hush money case earlier this year in New York.

Vance's path to the vice presidency

Trump, known for his flair for drama, delayed his choice of Vice-President until after a highly publicised assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. Two days following the incident, Trump reached out to Vance, offering him the position, and announced the decision on social media.

Supporters of Vance, including Trump's son Donald Trump Jr and media figure Tucker Carlson, said that Vance was the most loyal of the potential candidates, with a strong connection to Trump. His working-class background, growing up in a struggling Rust Belt town in Ohio, made him a powerful figure to attract crucial battleground voters. Vance's wife, Usha Vance, the daughter of Indian immigrants, was also seen as an added factor in appealing to minority voters.

Controversies and campaign challenges

Vance's selection has not been without its controversies. As a public figure, he has been known to make provocative statements -- some resurfaced during the campaign. In a 2021 podcast, he made inflammatory comments about the Democratic Party being led by “childless cat ladies,” which drew a lot of backlash from critics who accused him of promoting a misogynistic agenda. Vance attempted to clarify that the remarks were aimed at the Democratic Party's “anti-family” stance rather than an attack on individuals without children.

Further, controversy erupted when Vance repeated unverified claims about Haitian immigrants allegedly eating pets in Ohio. Despite the lack of evidence to support these claims, Vance defended his comment, saying it was necessary to draw attention to pressing issues such as immigration. “If I have to create stories so that the American media pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that's what I'm going to do,” Vance had told CNN.