From Canada To Gaza Hostages: Takeaways From Trump's News Conference

Republican U.S. President-elect Donald Trump held a press conference on Tuesday and spoke about a range of issues including NATO, Israeli hostages in Gaza, his wish for the U.S. to buy Greenland and take control of the Panama Canal.

He also discussed Elon Musk and speculation about Canada becoming a U.S. state.

Here are some of his key quotes, ahead of his Jan. 20 inauguration.

CANADA

Asked about his idea that Canada should be a U.S. state, Trump said: "You get rid of that artificially drawn line, and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security. Don't forget, we basically protect Canada. But here's the problem with Canada. So many friends up there, I love the Canadian people. They're great, but we're spending hundreds of billions a year to protect it. We're spending hundreds of billions a year to take care of Canada. We lose in trade deficits."

ISRAELI HOSTAGES IN GAZA

"All hell will break out. If they're not back by the time I get into office, all hell will break out in the Middle East, and it will not be good for Hamas, and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone. All hell will break out."

MEXICO

"We have a massive deficit with Mexico, and we help Mexico a lot. They're essentially run by the cartels, and can't let that happen, because Mexico is really in trouble, a lot of trouble, very dangerous place. We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate. It's appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country."

PANAMA CANAL, GREENLAND

Since he won the Nov. 5 election Trump has talked about the U.S. buying the Danish territory of Greenland, and the U.S. retaking control of the Panama Canal. He declined on Tuesday to rule out military or economic action as part of those desires.

Trump added: "I can say this, we need them for economic security." Trump did not commit to negotiating a treaty with Panama, but said: "Look, the Panama Canal is vital to our country." He added: "It's being operated by China, China, and we gave the Panama Canal to Panama. We didn't give it to China, and they've abused it. They've abused that gift. It should have never been made."

ELON MUSK

Musk, the Tesla chief executive and Trump's choice to co-chair a commission aimed at cutting government spending, has criticized British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in recent days over his performance when Starmer was the UK's director of public prosecutions.

Musk has said Starmer failed to prosecute gangs of men who raped young girls. Starmer said on Tuesday that Musk knew "absolutely nothing" about the scandals he has been commenting on.

Musk has also expressed support for the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Asked for his reaction to Musk's "provocative statements" about foreign affairs in Europe and elsewhere, Trump said: "I can say Elon's doing a good job. Very smart guy. I don't know the people you're talking about. He was, I know he said some negative things about a couple of people that are running for office, but it's not so unusual."

TRUMP ON NATO

Trump said he believes European members of NATO should spend 5% of their GDP on the alliance's defense. "I think NATO should have 5%, yeah. Well, you can't do it at two I mean, at 2% every country, if you're going to have a country and a regular military, you're at 4% I think they should be, you know, they're in dangerous territory. They can all afford it, but they should be at 5% not 2%."

