Friendship Day 2023: Date, Theme, Significance And Quotes

Happy Friendship Day: Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August.

Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. This year, the day falls on August 6. The day serves as a reminder to acknowledge the relationships that lighten up our burden in so many ways. It is time to embrace the spirit of camaraderie and express gratitude to our friends and let them know how much they mean to us.

Friendship Day 2023 Theme

The theme for Friendship Day 2023 is "Sharing the Human Spirit through Friendship." This theme stresses upon the power of friendship to connect people from all corners of the world.

As per the official website of the United Nations, “Our world faces many challenges, crises and forces of division — such as poverty, violence, and human rights abuses — among many others — that undermine peace, security, development and social harmony among the world's peoples. To confront those crises and challenges, their root causes must be addressed by promoting and defending a shared spirit of human solidarity that takes many forms — the simplest of which is friendship.”

Significance:

Friends are the pillars of support, the shoulders to lean on, and the partners in crime who make every moment memorable. They are the ones who stick by us through thick and thin, offering a listening ear and a helping hand. The day is marked to celebrate this special bond.

Friendship Day 2023 Wishes, Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp SMS to share with your loved ones:

— A friend is a treasure that fills life with smiles.

— Being your friend has been an adventurous ride because I never know what you plan on doing next. So, Happy Friendship Day to you crazy person.

— A true friend is someone, who will help you in every sticky situation, but you help me only after you've had a hearty laugh. So, I guess that makes you a one-of-a-kind friend.

— They say opposites attract; I guess that's why you and I are as thick as thieves. Happy Friendship Day to my pole apart friend.

– Happy Friendship Day to the friend with whom I can grow old and laugh till my dentures fall out.