'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Dies: 5 Points On The Actor

Matthew Perry was born in Massachusetts, United States, on August 19, 1969. He was brought up in Canada. His mother was a journalist and press secretary to the then Canadian PM Pierre Trudeau while his father was an actor and model, as per the news agency AFP.

He moved to Los Angeles in his teens to pursue acting. Mr Perry appeared in guest roles in popular shows such as 'Charles in Charge' and 'Growing Pains'. In 1994, he got his big break with 'Friends' and he was the " final, and youngest, lead actor to be cast" for the show.

He played the role of Chandler Bing in the show. His character was the group's most sarcastic and quick-witted, occasionally awkward and insecure. He became a fan-favourite character in no time. Mr Perry, along with his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, earned $1 million per episode in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He opened up about his struggle with addiction and seeking treatment for the same in 1997 and 2001. In an interview with BBC, he revealed that he did not remember filming three seasons of the show. He also battled for years with addiction to painkillers and alcohol and attended rehabilitation clinics on multiple occasions, as per People Magazine.