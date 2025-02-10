French President Uses Deepfake Videos Starring Himself To Promote AI Summit

French President Emmanuel Macron is leveraging artificial intelligence to showcase his lighter side, featuring in AI-generated fake videos that have garnered significant attention on social media. In a series of clips posted on Instagram, Macron can be seen dancing to the iconic 1980s hit "Voyage Voyage" by French singer Desireless, starring in a spy comedy film alongside French actor Jean Dujardin, and even rapping and busting a move, channeling French performer Nekfeu.

Macron reacted to the videos, by praising the creators, saying "Nicely done" and "It's pretty well done, it made me laugh." However, he also emphasised the more serious implications of artificial intelligence, stating that it has the potential to revolutionise various aspects of society, including healthcare, energy, and life in general.

The videos are part of Macron's efforts to promote the AI Action Summit, which will take place in Paris on Monday and Tuesday. The summit will bring together heads of state and government, with India co-chairing the event. Macron's vision is for France and Europe to be at the forefront of the AI revolution, seizing opportunities and promoting their principles.

The Instagram post has received over 73,000 likes, with some users expressing admiration for Macron's "cool" and laid-back demeanour. However, others were initially confused, thinking that Macron's account had been hacked.

In related news, France is poised to become a major player in the AI landscape, with the country hosting several AI-related events and initiatives.

Furthermore, France and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to develop a 1-gigawatt AI data center, representing investments of between $30-$50 billion. This partnership aims to create a strategic alliance in the field of AI, with a focus on joint projects and investments supporting the development of the AI value chain.

Overall, Macron's AI-generated videos and the upcoming AI Action Summit in Paris highlight France's growing influence in the AI sector, with the country poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.