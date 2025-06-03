French Police Officer To Go On Trial For Murder Of Teenager

A French police officer charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a teenager in 2023 that sparked violent protests across the country will go on trial next year, the Nanterre prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

In March, prosecutors requested that one of two officers investigated over the June 27 shooting of 17-year-old Nahel M. in the Paris suburb of Nanterre be put on trial. A charge of complicity in murder against the other officer was dropped.

Investigating judges on Tuesday decided the trial of the officer, identified as Florian M, should take place in the Assize Court of the Hauts-de-Seine.

Depending on whether there are appeals, the trial could take place in the second or the third quarter 2026, the statement from the Nanterre prosecutor's office said.

Neither the policeman's lawyer, nor the lawyer for Nahel's family could be immediately reached for comment.

The police officer fired at Nahel after the latter failed to comply with an order to stop his car. The boy, of North African descent, later died from his wounds.

A video shared on social media, verified by Reuters, showed two police officers beside the car, a Mercedes-AMG, with one firing his weapon as the driver pulled away.

Nahel's death and the video were shared on social media, drawing widespread anger and provoking several nights of unrest in Nanterre and other cities across France.



