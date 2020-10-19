'Fatwa Launched' Against Beheaded Teacher: French Minister

The two men, are among 11 people being held over the attack by a young Chechen man. (Representational)

The father of a schoolgirl and a known Islamist terrorist had urged the killing of a French teacher who was beheaded for showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, France's interior minister said Monday.

"They apparently launched a fatwa against the teacher," minister Gerald Darmanin told Europe 1 radio of the two men, who are among 11 people being held over the attack by a young Chechen man.

