French Lawmaker Caught Buying Designer Drug In Street Deal

A French far-left lawmaker admitted on Tuesday to having been caught by police after purchasing a synthetic drug from an underage supplier in a street deal, earning him a sharp rebuke from France's law-and-order interior minister.

Andy Kerbrat, 34, a member of parliament for the France Unbowed (LFI) party was picked up by police on October 17 carrying 1.35 grams of 3-Methylmethcathinone, prosecutors told AFP.

The teenage seller had one gram of the synthetic drug on him, as well as 200 euros ($216) in cash, they added.

3-MMC is a designer drug intended to mimic the effects of cocaine at about half the street price.

Kerbrat, who was not detained, is being investigated for illicit narcotics use.

Posting his admission on X, Kerbrat said he would seek medical attention for his addiction.

LFI's parliamentary leader Mathilde Panot said that "addiction is a health issue", adding she hoped Kerbrat could quickly return to his National Assembly post.

Green party MP Sandrine Rousseau was also supportive, saying: "You admitted everything. You are getting treatment. Come back to us in good shape."

But hardline Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, known for his law-and-order credentials, said Kerbrat needed to "draw the consequences of his actions".

Also on X, Retailleau said MPs had "a duty" to show "exemplary" behaviour.

"It is intolerable to see a deputy of the French republic buy synthetic drugs from a street dealer," the minister said.

The popularity of 3-MMC is growing fast in France, where it is mostly used as a party drug.

