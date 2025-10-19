Eight Pieces Of Jewellery Stolen From Louvre, Diamond-Emerald Crown Recovered

France's culture ministry said eight items of jewellery were stolen from the Louvre in Sunday's raid, including an emerald-and-diamond necklace that Napoleon gave his wife Empress Marie Louise.

"Two high-security display cases were targeted, and eight objects of invaluable cultural heritage were stolen," said the ministry statement.

A ninth object -- the diamond- and emerald encrusted crown of the Empress Eugenie -- was recovered nearby, where it was dropped by the thieves as they fled, the statement added.

