French Court Bans Far-Right Leader Marine Le Pen From Running For Office

A French court on Monday banned far-right leader Marine Le Pen from running for office after her conviction over a fake jobs scheme, specifying that the sanction should come into force with immediate effect even if an appeal is lodged.

The ruling could mean that Le Pen will not be able to stand for president in 2027 elections. She left the courtroom after her conviction and this sanction were announced, but before the judge announced rulings on a potential prison sentence and fine, an AFP correspondent said.

