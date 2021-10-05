French Bishops Ask For Forgiveness After Church Sex Abuse Report Released

A report was published on the scale of abuse in the French church going back decades.

A representative of France's Catholic's bishops on Tuesday asked victims of sexual abuse by clergy for their forgiveness, after a report was published on the scale of abuse in the French church going back decades.

Monsignor Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, head of the French conference of bishops, said he and his fellow bishops wanted to express to victims their shame at the abuse revealed in the report.

