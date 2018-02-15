Frantic Operation To Save 54 Dolphins That Washed Up On This Beach

Environmental activists launched a frantic operation to try to save the dolphins after a group of 54 washed up on a rocky beach in Bahia de la Paz, in Mexico's Baja California peninsula.

World | | Updated: February 15, 2018 11:06 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Frantic Operation To Save 54 Dolphins That Washed Up On This Beach

54 dolphins were brutally attacked by other clan of dolphins in Mexico's Baja California peninsula.

La Paz, Mexico:  Twenty-one dolphins that were apparently attacked by another species of dolphin have died after washing up on a beach in northern Mexico, authorities said.

Environmental activists launched a frantic operation to try to save the dolphins after a group of 54 washed up on a rocky beach in Bahia de la Paz, in Mexico's Baja California peninsula.

They managed to get 33 of the short-beaked common dolphins back in the water alive, but the rest died on the beach, the Mexican environmental protection authority, Profepa, said in a statement.

The dolphins had bite marks that appeared to indicate they had been attacked by bottlenose dolphins, rescuers said.

Despite their cute and friendly reputation, some dolphins, including the bottlenose, are known to attack and even kill other dolphins.

Comments
Close [X]


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

MexicoDolphinLa Paz

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVTrain StatusLifestyle

................................ Advertisement ................................