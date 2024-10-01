Disabled UK Journalist Forced To Crawl On Flight Due To Lack Of Wheelchair

A British journalist, who lost his legs in a 2004 war reporting attack, faced a humiliating and discriminatory experience on a LOT Polish Airlines flight. Frank Gardner, returning from Warsaw, needed to use the toilet but was informed by the crew that the airline didn't provide onboard wheelchairs. With no alternative, he was forced to crawl across the cabin floor.

Frank Gardner, a seasoned correspondent for the BBC, shared his experience on X, expressing his frustration over the airline's lack of support for disabled passengers. "Wow. It's 2024 and I've just had to crawl along the floor of this LOT Polish airline to get to the toilet during a flight back from Warsaw as 'we don't have onboard wheelchairs. It's airline policy. If you're disabled and you can't walk, this is just discriminatory," he wrote.

Despite the shocking situation, Frank Gardner acknowledged the efforts of the cabin crew, who, he said, were "helpful and apologetic throughout" the ordeal. "Not their fault, it's the airline. Won't be flying A LOT again until they join the 21st century," he added.

In fairness to the cabin crew, they were as helpful and apologetic as they could be. Not their fault, it's the airline. Won't be flying LOT again until they join the 21st century. — Frank Gardner (@FrankRGardner) September 30, 2024

The incident sparked outrage on the internet.

“Good lord, Frank, that's horrendous. At least the crew did their best, but just astonishing that you had to crawl,” a user exclaimed.

good lord, Frank, that's horrendous. At least the crew did their best, but just astonishing that you had to crawl. — Kate (@katebevan) September 30, 2024

Another wrote, “Absolutely DISGRACEFUL. So sorry, how can an airline in this day & age can treat a disabled person like that? Beggars beyond belief!”

Absolutely DISGRACEFUL. So sorry, how can an airline in this day & age can treat a disabled person like that? Beggars beyond belief! — Snuggles (@Heather12379754) October 1, 2024

Someone suggested “getting a lawyer and pursuing them for a discrimination case under EU law.”

Is that not a case of getting a lawyer and pursuing them for a discrimination case under EU law — Alan McIntosh (@Advice_Scotland) September 30, 2024

“How hard would it be to have a fold up wheelchair? What if you had to evacuate the plane?” a comment read.

How hard would it be to have a fold up wheelchair? What if you had to evacuate the plane? — Glyn-Oh behave! ???????????????????????????????????? 'Wabbit' ???? (@GlynisSpencer) September 30, 2024

Frank Gardner's career has taken him to some of the most dangerous parts of the world. In 2004, while covering a story in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he was ambushed by Al-Qaeda gunmen, resulting in the loss of his legs and partial paralysis.