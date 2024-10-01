Advertisement

Disabled UK Journalist Forced To Crawl On Flight Due To Lack Of Wheelchair

The man needed to use the toilet but was informed by the crew that the airline didn't provide onboard wheelchairs.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Disabled UK Journalist Forced To Crawl On Flight Due To Lack Of Wheelchair
The man expresded his frustration over the airline's lack of support for disabled passengers.

A British journalist, who lost his legs in a 2004 war reporting attack, faced a humiliating and discriminatory experience on a LOT Polish Airlines flight. Frank Gardner, returning from Warsaw, needed to use the toilet but was informed by the crew that the airline didn't provide onboard wheelchairs. With no alternative, he was forced to crawl across the cabin floor.

Frank Gardner, a seasoned correspondent for the BBC, shared his experience on X, expressing his frustration over the airline's lack of support for disabled passengers. "Wow. It's 2024 and I've just had to crawl along the floor of this LOT Polish airline to get to the toilet during a flight back from Warsaw as 'we don't have onboard wheelchairs. It's airline policy. If you're disabled and you can't walk, this is just discriminatory," he wrote.

Despite the shocking situation, Frank Gardner acknowledged the efforts of the cabin crew, who, he said, were "helpful and apologetic throughout" the ordeal. "Not their fault, it's the airline. Won't be flying A LOT again until they join the 21st century," he added.

The incident sparked outrage on the internet.

“Good lord, Frank, that's horrendous. At least the crew did their best, but just astonishing that you had to crawl,” a user exclaimed.

Another wrote, “Absolutely DISGRACEFUL. So sorry, how can an airline in this day & age can treat a disabled person like that? Beggars beyond belief!”

Someone suggested “getting a lawyer and pursuing them for a discrimination case under EU law.”

“How hard would it be to have a fold up wheelchair? What if you had to evacuate the plane?” a comment read.

Frank Gardner's career has taken him to some of the most dangerous parts of the world. In 2004, while covering a story in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he was ambushed by Al-Qaeda gunmen, resulting in the loss of his legs and partial paralysis.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Disabled UK Journalist, LOT Polish Airlines Flight, Wheelchair
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
US Warns Iran Of "Serious Consequences" If It Attacks Israel
Disabled UK Journalist Forced To Crawl On Flight Due To Lack Of Wheelchair
US Man Who Failed In Spanish Now Runs A Language School In Spain
Next Article
US Man Who Failed In Spanish Now Runs A Language School In Spain
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com