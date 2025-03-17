France Would Be 'Speaking German' Without US: White House

The White House on Monday rejected a call by a French member of the European parliament for the return of the Statue of Liberty, saying that France would be "speaking German" without US help in World War II.

"My advice to that unnamed, low level French politician would be to remind them that it's only because of the United States of America that the French are not speaking German right now, so they should be very grateful to our great country," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)