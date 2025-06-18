France To Hold Next G7 Summit In Evian Spa Town

Next year's summit of the Group of Seven powers will take place in Evian, the French spa town known for its eponymous mineral water, President Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday.

Macron made the announcement with a social media video as he took part in the 2025 summit in the Canadian Rockies resort of Kananaskis.

Speaking afterward to reporters, Macron said that Evian and its surrounding region "have shown a real willingness and real commitment to hold this major international gathering."

Evian-les-Bains, in the Alps near the border with Switzerland, gained fame starting in the 19th century for its natural spring water and became a high-end resort that drew royalty and celebrities.

It will not be Evian's first time at the center of international diplomacy.

In 1962, the Evian Accords ended the Algerian war and established the way for the northern African country's independence from France.

The G7 summit rotates each year among one member of the club of major industrial democracies -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

France was last host of the G7 in 2019 when the summit took place in the southwestern beach resort of Biarritz.

The United States will be host in 2027, offering President Donald Trump an opportunity to throw a major international summit in a locale of his choosing.

The 2025 summit focused in part on Trump-related trade tensions and support for Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelensky among the invited guests, but was overshadowed by Israel's military campaign against Iran.

