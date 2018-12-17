"Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon" Tax In France To Regulate Tech Giants

France has been pushing hard for a new so-called "GAFA tax" -- named after Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon -- to ensure the global giants pay a fair share of taxes on their massive businesses in Europe.

World | | Updated: December 17, 2018 18:46 IST
'Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon' Tax In France To Regulate Tech Giants

France said the new tax on the internet and tech firms would raise 570 million dollars in 2019. (FILE)


PARIS: 

France will introduce its own tax on large internet and technology companies from January 1, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said today amid difficulties in finalising a new EU-wide levy.

The Finance Minister said the new tax would raise 500 million euros (570 million dollars) in 2019.



