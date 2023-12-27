France Says 'Gravely Concerned' By Intensified Gaza Fighting

More than 20,000 people have been killed in Israeli bombardments in Gaza since war began.

France is "gravely concerned" by Israel's announcement that it will intensify and prolong fighting against Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Paris "strongly reiterates its call for an immediate truce leading to a ceasefire", the ministry said, condemning "systematic bombing that has again left many civilian victims in recent days".

