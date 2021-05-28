France Reimposes Strict Covid Curbs On Travel From UK

The visitors would have to self-isolate for seven days on arrival.

France is re-introducing tighter rules on arrivals from UK who are not French residents to curb the spread of Covid, notably its India-dominant variant, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Britons and other non-EU arrivals will again have to prove that they have a "compelling reason" to enter France, it said.

France had relaxed that requirement in March for the United Kingdom as well as a number of other non-EU members.

But from Monday "compelling reasons will be required for non-EU foreigners who are not residents in France and who come to France from the United Kingdom", the ministry said in a statement.

It said in addition those visitors would have to self-isolate for seven days on arrival.

