France's Macron Condemns Russia Gun Attack

French President Emmanuel Macron said he "strongly condemns the terrorist attack claimed by the Islamic State" that left at least 40 people dead and more than 100 injured in a Moscow concert hall on Friday, according to the Elysee Palace.

"France expresses its solidarity with the victims, their loved ones and all the Russian people," the palace said.

