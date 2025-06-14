Macron Says Iran Destabilised Region, France Will Defend Israel

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Iran bore a heavy responsibility for destabilisation of the Middle East and that it had pushed ahead with an unjustified nuclear programme, but he also urged restraint after Israel struck Iran.

After a day of talks with regional and international leaders following Israeli strikes on Iranian military targets, notably its nuclear sites, Macron said Tehran was close to a "critical point" in acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Iran has consistently denied seeking one.

"Iran bears a very heavy responsibility for the destabilisation of the region," Macron said.

"Iran is continuing to enrich uranium without any civilian justification and to levels that are very close to what is needed for a nuclear device," he said.

While he urged restraint, Macron acknowledged that resuming diplomatic efforts, specifically U.S. negotiations on a nuclear deal with Iran that started two months ago, would be difficult.

"The current situation has a risk of uncontrolled escalation," he said, adding that Iran's activities threatened Europe.

Warning of a possible impact on the global economy, Macron said France would defend Israel if it was attacked by Iran as it had done in the past, but he ruled out taking part in any operation against Tehran.

France and Israel, traditionally close allies, have had frosty relations in recent months with Macron increasingly critical over Israel's war in Gaza.

Macron said France's support for Israel was not unconditional and that Paris has the right to disagree with some Israeli government decisions because "they are sometimes against Israel's security interests."

