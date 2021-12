France, Germany, Italy, the UK and US took a stand regarding Russian threats to Ukraine. (File)

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and United States expressed "determination" during a phone call on Monday that Ukraine's sovereignty should be respected, the French presidency said.

The leaders also "expressed their commitment to act to maintain peace and security in Europe", the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said following the call.

