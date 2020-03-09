France Bans Gatherings Of Over 1,000 Amid Coronavirus Scare: Health Minister

France has recorded 1,125 Coronavirus cases and 19 deaths so far (File)

France on Sunday banned all gatherings of more than 1,000 people in an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Olivier Veran said, as the French death toll reached 19.

"All gatherings of more than 1,000 people are from now on banned," he said, adding that officials would issue a list of events considered "useful to national life" that would be allowed to continue such as demonstrations.

Previously the government banned gatherings in confined venues of more than 5,000 people. A decree issued on Saturday brought forward the ban's end date to April 15 from May 31 previously.

The new measure will have major consequences for sporting and entertainment events, with cancellations including a book fair and a tattoo salon.

Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 game at Strasbourg on Saturday was postponed, as well as the women's Six Nations rugby showdown between Scotland and France.

"This evening we are still in the second stage, meaning that our priority is to do everything to slow the spread of the virus in our national territory," Veran said.

France has recorded 1,125 cases and 19 deaths.

