Fowl Play? California Residents Left Baffled By 'Exploding Birds'

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Residents in Richmond, California, report multiple dead birds found. Some birds appear to explode mid-air, raising community concerns. Security footage shows birds falling from power lines after loud pops.

A disturbing avian mystery is unfolding in Richmond, California. Residents report finding multiple dead birds in their yards, with some appearing to "explode" in mid-air, according to ABC News. Security cameras have captured footage of birds falling to their deaths from power lines after loud pops, adding to the community's concern.

According to the news portal, Necropsies performed on two of the birds by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife revealed injuries consistent with trauma from a pellet gun, BB gun, or slingshot, ruling out electrocution as the cause. However, the department has stated it has not been able to determine the exact cause of the trauma to all of the birds. Residents report witnessing birds die shortly after perching on power lines.

"So when they land and it happens, they just quickly explode and it's violent," Bolling told ABC San Francisco station KGO-TV.

Bolling said he and his neighbours counted at least 13 birds that had met a baffling demise.

As the casualties have mounted, locals have speculated on everything from the birds being electrocuted by power lines to a phantom serial bird killer being on the loose.

Another resident, self-described "animal lover" Sharon Anderson, told KGO-TV that seeing the birds drop dead has been heartbreaking.

"It was just horrifying," she said.

The wildlife mystery began several months ago when the first birds turned up dead, according to residents.

The California State Department of Fish and Wildlife has launched an investigation, a spokesperson for the agency told ABC News on Monday.