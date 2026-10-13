Beachgoers Stranded In Cliffside Cave Rescued By Coastguard Teams In UK

Four men were rescued by coastguard officials after they became trapped in a cave near the coast in the United Kingdom. The rescue operation took place at Thornwick Bay in North Yorkshire, England, after the men struggled to swim in difficult water conditions, reported People.

The Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team said in a press release on Saturday, October 10, that it had received a report about four men struggling in the water.

When rescue officials arrived, they found that one man had reached the shore, another was still in the water, and the remaining two had taken shelter inside a cave.

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The Bridlington Coastguard, Filey Coastguard Rescue Team and Flamborough RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) worked together to rescue the men.

The RNLI and Coastguard teams rescued the swimmer from the water. He was then transferred by cable to a rescue helicopter, which took him to emergency personnel waiting on land.

Meanwhile, the officer in charge was checking the safest way to reach the two men inside the cave. The Coastguard team explained that the overhanging cliffs made it impossible to rescue them from the air.

The team then sent a cliff rescue team. A technician descended to within five metres, or about 16.4 feet, of the two men to assess the situation.

By that time, the tidal conditions were beginning to improve. RNLI rescuers then rescued the two men from the cave and transferred them to a rescue helicopter.